Howling at the moon at Lobo Park

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 0:26

Wolves will be a protected species throughout Spain

At the rise of the next full moon, why not try a truly memorable evening on July 21 under the stars and in nature, listening to the howl of wolves!

It is now possible to visit the homes of wolves at Lobo Park and witness them in a whole new light. The wolves awaken when the temperature drops after sunset, and this is when you have most chance of hearing them howl the loudest.

Spine-tingling howls

Most will tell you that wolves speak to each other by howling. However, they actually use a wide range of techniques to communicate, including body language, sound, and smell. Wolf sounds vary from short barks, indicating alarm and so to alert other pack members to possible threats or to frighten off possible predators (humans), to the spine-tingling howls that bring the pack together and terrify us humans. However, howls are also a form of forming bonds and socialising. Of course, they whimper, growl and even roar at times, but what really captivates us is the sound of that howl.

Unforgettable soiree

The programme at Lobo Park starts with a welcome drink and a leisurely stroll around the patio, which overlooks the breathtaking El Torcal mountain range. An unforgettable soiree to be sure!

The next full moon is on Sunday July 21 and tickets are limited and will no doubt sell out soon. Contact the Lobo Park on their website at lobopark.com starting at €25.