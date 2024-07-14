Italy´s return to nuclear power

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 12:27

Nuclear power plants Credit: Ron Reiring, Flickr

Italy´s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni wants to bring back nuclear energy as to lower carbon emissions.

Her right-wing government argues that solar and wind power “cannot provide the security that we need.”

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italy´s environment and energy security minister, revealed to the Press the government´s plan to introduce legislation enabling investments in nuclear reactors, to be operational within 10 years.

Past and future

“Atomic power should account for at least 11 per cent of the country´s total electricity consumption by 2050,” stated the minister, arguing that small nuclear power plants are more efficient than solar panels, as generating 300 MW would require just four hectares of land.

Italy shut down its last atomic plant in 1990, following a wave of concern after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in the Soviet Union. At the time, Italians voted overwhelmingly to end subsidies for the development of nuclear power.

Two decades later, then-Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi passed a new law, developing contracts for the construction of new reactors but was disrupted by a 2011 referendum, in which more than 90 per cent opposed the plan.

For or against

A recent survey by Legambiente (environmental group) disclosed that 75 per cent of the 1,000 responders were sceptical about nuclear power. Fratin, however, believes that the “aversion” can be overcome, considering that the latest technology has “different levels of safety and benefits families and businesses.”

“Young people are more aware, the elderly less so. They are of the Chernobyl generation and when they hear talk of nuclear power…they automatically say no,” said the minister.

Meloni´s government has already imposed new restrictions on the use of solar power, as the PM noted that their use threatens Italy´s food security, and as Fratin emphasised, creates overreliance on Chinese production of the panels.

Moreover, the minister expressed that solar panels are unsuitable for a country like Italy; “We cannot cover a terrain like Italy – with its hills and mountains – with solar panels.” Highly dependent on tourism, he noted that solar panels across the country are also “not always pleasant” for tourists.