La Manga beachgoers to benefit from new pedestrian access route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 22:26

Enhances Safety and Convenience Image: Shutterstock/ underdog_cg

THE Cartagena City Council is nearing completion of a new pedestrian access to Las Sirenas Beach in La Manga. This project provides a safer and more convenient route for beachgoers from the main street of La Manga to the Mediterranean Sea.

Las Sirenas Beach Access Project Overcomes Land Transfer Delays

The construction faced delays due to the need for land transfers from private ownership. The council thanked the Sirenas III and Babilonia communities for their cooperation, enabling the creation of a safe public passage to the beach.

The project carried out in two phases, required authorisation from the Ministry due to its proximity to the coast. The new ramp also improves access to the lifeguard and rescue station, enhancing overall safety.

Community Cooperation Leads to Safer Beach Access

Residents of Sirenas III had long advocated for this public access, which resolves previous conflicts caused by restricted passage through private property. This new development ensures a smooth and safe beach experience for all visitors.

