La Manga beachgoers to benefit from new pedestrian access route

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 22:26
Enhances Safety and Convenience
Image: Shutterstock/ underdog_cg
THE Cartagena City Council is nearing completion of a new pedestrian access to Las Sirenas Beach in La Manga. This project provides a safer and more convenient route for beachgoers from the main street of La Manga to the Mediterranean Sea.
The construction faced delays due to the need for land transfers from private ownership. The council thanked the Sirenas III and Babilonia communities for their cooperation, enabling the creation of a safe public passage to the beach.
The project carried out in two phases, required authorisation from the Ministry due to its proximity to the coast. The new ramp also improves access to the lifeguard and rescue station, enhancing overall safety.
Residents of Sirenas III had long advocated for this public access, which resolves previous conflicts caused by restricted passage through private property. This new development ensures a smooth and safe beach experience for all visitors.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.