Little-known traditions of wine from Cartama.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 11:30

The Sánchez Rosado winery. Photo: Bodegas Sánchez Rosado

An artisanal winery, located in a valley historically dedicated to viticulture, offers wine tasting and tours of its vineyards.

In our previous edition, we took a look at what the Costa del Sol has to offer in terms of great wines. This week we move from Manilva to Cártama, less than 30 minutes inland from Torremolinos and 40 from Marbella. Part of the denomination of the Sierras de Malaga, the artisanal wines of the Bodega Sánchez Rosado winery have a light flavour that characterises the valley the grapes are cultivated in.

White and a red wine accompanied by Iberian tapas

Visits of the winery are organised, either in English or Spanish, with a wine tasting that includes the vineyard and explanations about the production of these special wines, followed by a tasting of a white and a red accompanied by Iberian tapas and appetisers. Tours are put on every day of the week except Sundays starting at 11 in the morning and lasting between two and two and a half hours, although other hours may be considered for groups on request and depending on availability.

The production and the history of wine

The visit includes the vineyard and explanations about the production processes and the history of their wines, followed by a tasting session, of course. There is a white – dry muscat, oak 2023, or the red – Crianza 2019, coupled with carefully selected tapas.

Groups of 3 or fewer people pay a fixed price of €70, with extra people added to the tour for €20 each. On making a reservation, they ask for a 50% deposit, which goes towards supplying the food that accompanies the tastings. Bookings can be made via their website. bodegassanchezrosado.com

Savour the fine wines of the area and learn about the ancient and fascinating traditions of wine making in this beautiful setting.