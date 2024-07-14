Malaga’s caves clinch top 2024 Traveller’s Choice Award

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 21:49

Rincón de la Victoria caves shine Image: Shutterstock/ Ezequiel Robles Ortiz

RINCON de la Victoria‘s Cueva del Tesoro and Cueva de la Victoria have been honoured with the Traveller’s Choice 2024 award by Tripadvisor users.

Traveller’s Choice 2024 Honors Rincón de la Victoria’s Caves

Antonio José Martín, Rincón de la Victoria’s Tourism Councillor, highlighted, ‘This award recognises the outstanding reviews from visitors, placing both caves among the top 10 per cent worldwide on Tripadvisor.’

Mayor Francisco Salado expressed his satisfaction, stating, ‘This quality seal from Tripadvisor, based on real visitor reviews, fills us with pride and validates our efforts to promote and enhance these sites.’ He added, ‘Rincón de la Victoria has become a leading destination for cultural and heritage tourism, offering a diverse range of attractions year-round.’

Visitor Praise Propels Rincón’s Caves to Global Acclaim

Explaining the award further, Councillor Martín emphasised, ‘It’s based on authentic, firsthand reviews submitted over 12 months, making it a reliable designation for fantastic places to visit.’

Martín also noted, ‘There’s no better promotion than the glowing recommendations from the thousands who visit each year.’

