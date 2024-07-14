Mijas in the Shade

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 17:57

Protection from the Sun in Calle Madrid, Mijas. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

New initiative throughout Mijas hopes to cool the streets down and get more people out of their cars and walking.

Mijas City Council has just announced it is to go ahead with a massive project to install sun shades along its many of its streets so to lessen the excesses of the summer temperatures and protect the public more from the direct rays of the Sun.

Canopies in more than 30 streets and public spaces

The canopies are to be installed in more than 30 streets where, due to their architectural characteristics, the heat of the sun is strongest. At the same time, the coverings being installed aim to encourage more pedestrian traffic rather than cars.

Mijas streets named so far for the installation of the awnings include Calle Málaga , Los Caños, , Avenida del Compás, Avenida Virgen de la Peña, in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña, Plaza de la Libertad and in children’s parks in Valtocado, Rubén de la Alquería and the Calisthenics park on Calle Tamisa. In Las Lagunas, canopies are being installed in Cala Hills park, Olisol, Doña Ermita, as well as other parks and public spaces in the vicinity. Similar projects are also planned for La Cala.

It is hoped that the sun shades, covering almost 5,000 square meters of the municipality, will increase progressively each year and boost commerce, tourism and the comfort of those in the street.