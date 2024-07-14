Minigolf and beers at the Bull, Benidorm

By Eugene Costello • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:20

Minigolf at the Bull Credit: The Bull

Whether you are a family on holiday in Benidorm, or live there all year round, here’s a great chance to enjoy fun for all the family.

The Bull is a well-equipped family pub that offers beers (naturally), an LED-lit 18-hole golf course and fun for the youngsters. Think mini-golf, an adventure playground and a large amusement arcade. So while older members of the group can enjoy a few drinks, the children get to have undiluted fun, and all in a safe environment.

Visitor Lynn Moore says, “I always go there when in Benidorm with friends and have a great time playing minigolf… and it’s good to be able to sit and have a drink after the game… will be back again.”

While Chris Thorne warns, “Great little course, bit hard when you may still be a tad drunk though.”

A word of warning. Some reviewers note that the course and fixtures seem a little dated and could do with upgrading, but… golf and beer for all the family? We’re in!

You’ll find the Bull up the road from Hotel Marina and opposite Hotel La Perla on the Levante side. Tee up for family fun.

The Bull, 11 Avenida de Cuenca, 03503 Benidorm