Minigolf and beers at the Bull, Benidorm

By Eugene Costello •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:20
Minigolf at the Bull
Credit: The Bull
Whether you are a family on holiday in Benidorm, or live there all year round, here’s a great chance to enjoy fun for all the family.
The Bull is a well-equipped family pub that offers beers (naturally), an LED-lit 18-hole golf course and fun for the youngsters. Think mini-golf, an adventure playground and a large amusement arcade. So while older members of the group can enjoy a few drinks, the children get to have undiluted fun, and all in a safe environment.
Visitor Lynn Moore says, “I always go there when in Benidorm with friends and have a great time playing minigolf… and it’s good to be able to sit and have a drink after the game… will be back again.”
While Chris Thorne warns, “Great little course, bit hard when you may still be a tad drunk though.”
A word of warning. Some reviewers note that the course and fixtures seem a little dated and could do with upgrading, but… golf and beer for all the family? We’re in!
You’ll find the Bull up the road from Hotel Marina and opposite Hotel La Perla on the Levante side. Tee up for family fun.
The Bull, 11 Avenida de Cuenca, 03503 Benidorm
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Eugene Costello has been a journalist and editor for 25 years and has worked at the London Evening Standard, the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. He has written for a wide number of publications such as The Guardian, The Times and Sunday Times in addition to the above, and numerous magazines. He moved to Spain in 2020 and has no intention of going back.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.