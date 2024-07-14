Modern dance intrigues and entertains

By John Smith • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 12:44

The mystery and beauty of 361°Grados Credit: Proyecto Tránsito Facebook

According to its creators, Clara Reina and Ana Donoso Mora, 361°Grados the first solo show by Proyecto Tránsito doesn’t fit into a single category.

Award winning performance

They said about this project, “It looks like a circus, but it’s not quite. It looks like dance, but it’s not quite. It looks like an installation, but it’s not quite. I think it’s a poem.”

At 10pm, on July 19, performer Clara Reina will be the single artist in this show which will take place in the Plaza Pérgola, C/ Desplantación Paseo Maritimo de Vera.

She dazzles with her use of hoops combining dance with acrobatics, colour and music taking her into a giant spherical cage showing that chaos is the natural state of life and so impressive is this combination of artist and director that 361°Grados has already won artistic awards.

All about inclusion

Perhaps more recognisable as dance, En Tierra de Nadie (No man’s land) performed by the Da.Te Danza will be visiting the Plaza San Francisco in Albox at 10pm on August 1 with entry costing €4.

Five dancers tackle an inclusive contemporary dance show aimed at all audiences especially the young as they are taken on a journey about human rights through real stories and in which the stage and the street are treated as protest spaces.

Intriguingly, one of the five taking part is a migrant with no past dance experience or training and is included as an exercise in moving towards a new inclusive society.