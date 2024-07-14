Mojacar rumbles in the night

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:14

An earthquake shook part of the Levante, Almeria region on July 13, reaching a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale.

According to data from the National Geographic Institute the earthquake occurred at 8:17 pm, with its epicentre being near Macenas Beach in Mojacar Playa.

Rising from the sea

The earthquake was first indicated at 5 km below sea level on the Mojacar coast, rising 3 kilometres up before finally reaching the surface. Locals reported it was felt, though only slightly, in several municipalities in the area, including Vera, Turre and Garrucha.

This is the second earthquake recorded in the same area on Saturday, July 13. Just 4 hours later at 12:25 pm another earthquake occurred, however smaller at a magnitude of 2.4, with the epicenter this time in Sorbas.

Three in total

The day before, on Friday morning, July 12, there was also another earthquake very close to Macenas with a smaller magnitude of 1.9.

No damage has been recorded to have been caused by the earthquakes.