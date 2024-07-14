By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 14:57

Muse magic: Contemporary artists reimagine ancient inspirations. Image: Museo del Mar.

The international group exhibition “The Enchanting Muses” can be visited until September 10 at the Museum of the Sea.

The exhibition showcases how contemporary artists have evolved the inspiring figure of the Muse.

This free exhibition at the Castle Fortress of Santa Pola features 24 artists from various countries.

Masters & Muses

Historically, many masters have identified their muse as a physical person, often a woman.

In ancient Greece, the Muses were the daughters of Zeus, each representing a different aspect of the arts and culture, such as music, tragedy, poetry, and dance.

These nine sisters were believed to inspire great feats, which were passed down through generations. Mount Parnassus is traditionally associated with these Muses.

The Muses include Calliope (epic poetry), Clio (history), Euterpe (lyric poetry), Erato (choral and love poetry), Melpomene (tragedy), Polyhymnia (religious hymns and oratory), Thalia (comedy), Terpsichore (dance), and Urania (astronomy).

Muse Inspiration

Their role was to inspire artists, poets, and musicians.

“The Enchanting Muses” exhibition at the Museum of the Sea in Santa Pola illustrates how contemporary artists interpret the Muse’s figure.

The artwork reflects contemporary themes with vibrant colours and compositions, emphasising the complexities of today’s world.

Each ancient Muse was identified by specific symbols, which now take on new meanings.

Clothing and other elements become symbols of significant contemporary claims.