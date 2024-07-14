Posidonia Seagrass vanishing along Costa del Sol raises alarm

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 23:01

Vital Ecosystem Threatened Image: Shutterstock/ bhrng

ALONG the Costa del Sol, the presence of Posidonia seagrass meadows is dwindling. Native to the Mediterranean Sea, Posidonia plays a crucial role in both marine and land ecosystems. It produces four times more oxygen than land forests and serves as a key indicator of marine ecosystem health. Despite its importance, Posidonia is increasingly scarce along the Costa del Sol due to multiple factors.

Key Locations of Posidonia Seagrass in Malaga Province

There are four known locations in the province of Malaga where Posidonia meadows can be found. Significant meadows exist in Nerja, several stretches from Faro de Calaburras to Calahonda in Mijas, Cabo Pino in Marbella, and Estepona. Over the past decade, Posidonia populations have declined significantly, by up to 60 per cent in some areas like Velez and Torrox.

Pollution and Boat Traffic: Threats to Posidonia Seagrass

Pollution, recreational boat traffic, human activities, and climate change are among the primary causes contributing to Posidonia loss. Posidonia is sensitive to temperatures exceeding 27 degrees Celsius, making it vulnerable to sudden heatwaves exacerbated by climate change. Conservation efforts by the Aula del Mar Mediterranean Foundation include underwater awareness campaigns like the ‘Underwater Forests Workshops,’ aimed at educating the public about the importance of these ecosystems.

