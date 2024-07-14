Posidonia Seagrass vanishing along Costa del Sol raises alarm

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 23:01
Vital Ecosystem Threatened
Image: Shutterstock/ bhrng
ALONG the Costa del Sol, the presence of Posidonia seagrass meadows is dwindling. Native to the Mediterranean Sea, Posidonia plays a crucial role in both marine and land ecosystems. It produces four times more oxygen than land forests and serves as a key indicator of marine ecosystem health. Despite its importance, Posidonia is increasingly scarce along the Costa del Sol due to multiple factors.
There are four known locations in the province of Malaga where Posidonia meadows can be found. Significant meadows exist in Nerja, several stretches from Faro de Calaburras to Calahonda in Mijas, Cabo Pino in Marbella, and Estepona. Over the past decade, Posidonia populations have declined significantly, by up to 60 per cent in some areas like Velez and Torrox.
Pollution, recreational boat traffic, human activities, and climate change are among the primary causes contributing to Posidonia loss. Posidonia is sensitive to temperatures exceeding 27 degrees Celsius, making it vulnerable to sudden heatwaves exacerbated by climate change. Conservation efforts by the Aula del Mar Mediterranean Foundation include underwater awareness campaigns like the ‘Underwater Forests Workshops,’ aimed at educating the public about the importance of these ecosystems.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.