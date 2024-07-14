Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 17:26

The Princess of Wales returns to Wimbledon Credit:The Guild of British Royalty/fb

The Princess of Wales made a triumphant return to Wimbledon today, receiving a standing ovation as she entered the Royal Box. This marks her second public appearance of the year, following her ongoing cancer treatment.

Kate, 42, was joined by her daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, and sister Pippa Middleton for the highly anticipated Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The Princess, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, will also have the honor of presenting the winner’s trophy later this evening.

Emma Raducanu

Adding to the excitement, the mother-daughter duo met with British tennis star Emma Raducanu before settling into their seats. Charlotte appeared thrilled to meet Raducanu, who unfortunately exited the tournament earlier in the week. They later interacted with participants of the “Work at Wimbledon” program, which empowers young people from diverse backgrounds through roles at the Championships.

The Royal Box boasted a star-studded audience, including Hollywood A-listers Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise, a close confidant of the royals. Benedict Cumberbatch, Prince William’s former classmate from Eton, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and tennis legend Andre Agassi were also present.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Joining Kate and Charlotte were Prince William’s second cousin Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, along with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The families share a close bond, with their children previously attending the same school.

Looking radiant, Kate was spotted conversing with female players ahead of the final match. While traditionally presenting the Ladies Singles champion’s trophy, Kate graced the tournament on the concluding day this year.

The heartwarming return of the Princess of Wales to Wimbledon added a touch of royalty to the prestigious Grand Slam finale.





