Seductive sounds of Diana Krall in Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 11:42
Diana Krall at the piano - Facebook
Canadian jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall to play Starlite, Marbella, Wednesday July 24.
Without a doubt, the most famous and successful living Jazz pianist and singer with her pre-bop piano style and sultry voice, she took the music world by storm in the 90s. And now she returns to the Costa del Sol to captivate audiences with her distinctive voice and playing style on her Steinway.
The Jazz pianist, singer, composer, producer and winner of two Grammy awards, 10 Juno prizes and 9 gold discs, 3 platinum and 7 multi-platinum, and was is acclaimed by everyone in the business for being the only Jazz singer to ever had 8 albums enter the Billboard charts at number 1.
With her pre-bop piano style, cool but sensual singing, and strikingly photogenic looks, Diana Krall took the jazz world by storm in the late ’90s with her album ‘When I Look in Your Eyes’. She was able to demonstrate that a jazz musician can find mass appeal without compromising their roots in jazz.
Diana Krall is on at the Starlite Festival on Wednesday July 24 ay 10pm. Tickets, available from the Starlite Marbella website, start at €49.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.