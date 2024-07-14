Seductive sounds of Diana Krall in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 11:42

Diana Krall at the piano - Facebook

Canadian jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall to play Starlite, Marbella, Wednesday July 24.

Without a doubt, the most famous and successful living Jazz pianist and singer with her pre-bop piano style and sultry voice, she took the music world by storm in the 90s. And now she returns to the Costa del Sol to captivate audiences with her distinctive voice and playing style on her Steinway.

Jazz pianist, singer, composer, producer and winner

The Jazz pianist, singer, composer, producer and winner of two Grammy awards, 10 Juno prizes and 9 gold discs, 3 platinum and 7 multi-platinum, and was is acclaimed by everyone in the business for being the only Jazz singer to ever had 8 albums enter the Billboard charts at number 1.

Mass appeal without compromise

With her pre-bop piano style, cool but sensual singing, and strikingly photogenic looks, Diana Krall took the jazz world by storm in the late ’90s with her album ‘When I Look in Your Eyes’. She was able to demonstrate that a jazz musician can find mass appeal without compromising their roots in jazz.

Diana Krall is on at the Starlite Festival on Wednesday July 24 ay 10pm. Tickets, available from the Starlite Marbella website, start at €49.