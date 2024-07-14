Simple Minds at Marbella Starlite

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 8:31

Jim Kerr on stage. Simple Minds official Facebook

Alive and kicking and back on the road, Simple Minds return to the south of Spain playing Marbella July 22

A glorious return to the big stage for Simple Minds as they reconjurer the magic of their 80s and 90s stadium shows, this Monday July 22.

Timeless sound

After rising to the upper echelons of stardom and selling out stadium concerts around the world in the 80s and 90s, the groundbreaking Glaswegian post-punk, synth-pop icons slipped from view for a couple of decades playing more intimate venues. But they are now back and being celebrated more than ever for their timeless sound once more.

This July 22, they play the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella with a revised seven-piece lineup that includes two women, bringing fresh vitality to the group. Occasionally, Sarah Brown contributes to lead vocals, while Cherisse Osei drives the rhythm on an incredible drum kit. While tracks from decades ago have been fine-tuned and waxed, others, like ‘Vision Thing’ and ‘Hypnotised’ , have a modern sheen.

Full circle

The playlist for the better part features hits from the 1980s, but there is also plenty to please fans of the post-punk era and Simple Minds’ chart success. Dance along with the incredible ‘Waterfront’, ‘Love Song’, and ‘The American’, with which the band immediately made their original impact. Major hits on the setlist include ‘Belfast Child’, and ‘Once Upon a Time’, and as goes without saying, ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Promised You a Miracle’, and ‘Glittering Prize’. Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill hitched throughout Spain as youths, and now, even though they are in their 60s, their amazing journey has come full circle.

Catch the magic of Simple Minds at the Starlite Occident festival on Monday, July 22. Doors open at 8pm and the concert begins at 10pm. Tickets are available from the Starlite festival website and cost upwards of €49.