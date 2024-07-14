Skegness ranked alongside Syria and North Korea for worst holiday destinations

By Eugene Costello • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 10:00

Run-down amusement arcades lower Skegness's appeal CREDIT: Flickr

The Lincolnshire resort Skegness, site of the first ever Butlin’s, has been named in a hall of shame of the worst holiday destinations in the world.

Known for its pier, amusement arcades, “Skeggy” appears on a list of the world’s worst holiday spots by travel website Destination tips.

It appears alongside Damascus in war-torn Syria and Pyongyang in Kim Jong-Un’s secretive and totalitarian state of North Korea.

Destination Tips says: “Once thought of as quaint seaside town in northern England, Skegness is now a pile of dirt bordering the North Sea with a run-down amusement park idly resting on the land.”

Other destinations making the holiday from hell include war-torn Kyiv in Ukraine, Mogadishu in Somalia – Africa’s most violent city – and Port-au-Prince in Haiti, known for its lawlessness and being under the control of violent gangs, as well as recovering from a cataclysmic earthquake in 2010.

Naturally, this has not gone down well with the burghers of Skeggy.

Skegness mayor Dick Edginton was quick to defend the town, deriding the comments as “absolutely offensive”.

He told the Skegness Standard: “There seems to be certain people who seem to do nothing but denigrate British seaside resorts.

“Skegness is one of the best resorts in the country with the highest visitor numbers. There are record levels of investment in the resort at the moment which shows confidence in business, both from local and national companies.

“How anyone can compare Skegness to North Korea – one of the most oppressive regimes – is absolutely offensive. “These comments should be held up to ridicule and contempt.” So what do you think? Harsh and unfair? Or about right? What is your personal most hated holiday spot? Let us know in the comments…