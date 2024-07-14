By Anna Ellis •
The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has set a new record, closing June with 1,772,559 passengers, the highest number ever achieved in a single month.
This surpasses the previous record set in May by 1.32 per cent and marks a 17.7 per cent increase compared to June 2023.
International travellers make up the majority, with 1,532,755 passengers, reflecting a 16.8 per cent increase.
National traffic also saw a significant rise, with 237,528 passengers, a 24 per cent increase from the previous year.
Among international travellers, the United Kingdom contributed the most with 612,123 passengers, followed by the Netherlands (103,953), Germany (103,131), Belgium (85,689), and France (81,876).
In terms of flights, the airport handled 10,953 movements in June, the highest ever for the month, and a 15.9 per cent increase from June 2023.
For the first half of the year, the airport managed a total of 8,341,151 passengers, 17.9 per cent more than the same period in 2023.
The total number of flights operated between January and June was 52,801, a 15.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
