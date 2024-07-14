By John Smith •
Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 11:34
Circus Wings
Credit: Alas Circo Teatro
The circus is coming to Almeria Province with three free performances in July and early August from two very different groups.
First, I’m coming flying (Volando Vengo) is a 50 minute special presented by the Kanbahiota Troupe which will visit the Pago del Lugar Amphitheatre in Adra starting at 10pm on July 25 and then Plaza Nueva Mojacar at 9.30pm on July 28.
This is a mini flying trapeze show, set in the 1920s, as four characters endeavour to perform on the flying trapeze despite facing a number of set-backs and failures but with some superb acrobatics and more than a little humour, all works out in the end.
The second show is entitled Circus Wings (Circo Alas) presented by the Alas Circo Teatro at C/ Desplantación Paseo Maritimo de Vera on August 2 from 10pm and this show lasts slightly longer at 60 minutes.
The storyline is that when Petite and Susane arrive at an old circus and discover a ring, they are eager to feel the magic of the circus again.
In a hurry and without knowing much about the circus, they decide to put on their own show and will be the main attraction taking the audience back to the original spirit of circus.
Some things work, some things don’t but the two members of the circus are living their dream and do their best to entertain as they become clowns, jugglers, acrobats and more.
