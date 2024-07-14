Tom Jones takes the stage

By Harry Sinclair •
Legendary Welsh singer and generationally-known performer Tom Jones continues to maintain his popularity internationally, proving so with his worldwide tour.
Sir Tom Jones is making his way across Spain, performing in Marbella and Murcia in July, but will be taking the stage in Almeria on August 4.
Doors will open at 8:30 pm with the performance lasting approximately 90 minutes.
There are tickets available for reduced mobility and all ages are welcome, however, attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
He will be performing his timeless discography of hit songs in the Concert Hall of the Ferial, in Almeria, on Sunday, August 4.
Tom Jones has been an icon in pop culture for as many as six decades and his latest tour should not be missed.
Tickets are still available online starting at €66, purchasable from El Corte Ingles, Ticketmaster or another third-party ticket seller.
