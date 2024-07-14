By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 15:03

Villena Council is gearing up to boost tourism through initiatives proposed by the Spanish Association of Castles and Palaces.

Mayor Fulgencio Cerdán underscores tourism as vital for diversifying Villena’s economy, alongside sectors like industry, agriculture, logistics, and commerce.

The city aims to capitalise on its historical assets by collaborating with the Spanish Association of Castles and Palaces.

Villena plans to join the established Marquisate of Villena route and engage in projects focused on the castles and fortresses of Vinalopó.

Tourism Councilor Paula García sees participation in these initiatives as advantageous, highlighting the potential to stimulate activity in Villena’s commercial and hospitality sectors.

Additionally, Villena is set to feature prominently in an upcoming cultural programme on Amazon Prime and Sun Channel (United States and Latin America).

The programme will showcase Spain’s most intriguing castles, including those in Villena, in a seven-episode series scheduled to begin filming this summer.