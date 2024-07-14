Trump rally shooter states ‘I hate Trump’ in online video

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the shooter in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. Crooks can be seen stating ‘I hate Trump’ in an online video.

The FBI made a statement to Fox News Digital – “The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI,”

The suspected gunman and at least one rally attendee are dead.

A Witness told a BBC reporter that he saw a gunman ‘bear crawling’ up a nearby roof, carrying a rifle. He says people tried to tell police and the secret service but there was a short delay in action being taken.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CNN – “Quite frankly, I don’t know how he would have gotten to the location where he was, but he was outside the grounds, and I think that’s something that we’re going to have to figure out — how he got there,”

After the shooting, the suspect was taken down by the US Secret Service counterassault team. This unit shadows the president and major party players at public events.

Rally attendees were clearly in shock as they processed the scene around them and the shocking turn of events that saw Donald Trump fall to the ground before returing to his feet with a stoic display of defiance.

