WaterWiseEU: See Water Differently

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 18:09

World Water Day concept image - we must be conscious of our water consumption Credit: Shutterstock

Global warming is a global problem, yet Europe is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, and its water systems are facing increased stress.

Each year, water scarcity affects 30 per cent of Europeans and 20 per cent of land.

Drought across Europe

Referring to the Combined Drought Indicator for mid-June 2024, indicating alert warnings of drought conditions in eastern Spain, southern and central Italy, Malta, Greece and the Mediterranean islands.

These conditions affect not only residents but also crops and vegetation – one of Spain’s largest exports.

While these conditions and high alerts of draught are common knowledge, almost half of Europe does not feel well informed about water-related problems in their country.

Increasing awareness

This sparked the launch of #WaterWiseEU, an initiative “that will contribute towards a water-resilient Europe by 2050”.

As they state on their campaign website, “Human activity and climate change is damaging ecosystems and leading to more evaporation, more floods, more drought – and less water for us and all other life that depends on it.”

Promising solutions

The communication campaign, which will run until the autumn, aims to raise awareness around the issues of water use and consumption and will shine a spotlight on many solutions we may not have before known.

They promise solutions such as, “boosting natural water storage, replenishing groundwater, and rebuilding soil health, but also smart water management, water efficiency and reuse.”

Partners in progression

#WaterWiseEU are working alongside their partners, who are encouraged to use their assets to spark conversation, organise events and maintain awareness of the issues Europe is facing with water.

Follow along with the campaign and “See Water Differently”, as the official campaign slogan states.