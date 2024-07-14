WaterWiseEU: See Water Differently

By Harry Sinclair •
Updated: 14 Jul 2024 • 18:09
World Water Day concept image - we must be conscious of our water consumption
Credit: Shutterstock
Global warming is a global problem, yet Europe is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, and its water systems are facing increased stress.
Each year, water scarcity affects 30 per cent of Europeans and 20 per cent of land.
Referring to the Combined Drought Indicator for mid-June 2024, indicating alert warnings of drought conditions in eastern Spain, southern and central Italy, Malta, Greece and the Mediterranean islands.
These conditions affect not only residents but also crops and vegetation – one of Spain’s largest exports.
While these conditions and high alerts of draught are common knowledge, almost half of Europe does not feel well informed about water-related problems in their country.
This sparked the launch of #WaterWiseEU, an initiative “that will contribute towards a water-resilient Europe by 2050”.
As they state on their campaign website, “Human activity and climate change is damaging ecosystems and leading to more evaporation, more floods, more drought – and less water for us and all other life that depends on it.”
The communication campaign, which will run until the autumn, aims to raise awareness around the issues of water use and consumption and will shine a spotlight on many solutions we may not have before known.
They promise solutions such as, “boosting natural water storage, replenishing groundwater, and rebuilding soil health, but also smart water management, water efficiency and reuse.”
#WaterWiseEU are working alongside their partners, who are encouraged to use their assets to spark conversation, organise events and maintain awareness of the issues Europe is facing with water.
Follow along with the campaign and “See Water Differently”, as the official campaign slogan states.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.