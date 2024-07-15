100th anniversary of local heritage

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 18:39

Finestrat hermitage Credot: Finestrat Council

Finestrat´s Hermitage of Santissim Crist de Remei turned 100 years old; the local Council prepared a competition with prizes to honour this centenary.

Located in the historic centre, El Castell, the neo-Gothic hermitage was founded in 1924 and today is included in the catalogue of Assets and Protected Spaces of Finestrat as an Asset of Local Relevance; bringing a large number of residents and tourists to discover the town´s past.

To honour the event, the local Department of Culture prepared a special programme, beginning with a Musical Composition Contest in collaboration with the Puig Campana Musical Centre.

“We encourage you to participate in this contest, seeking inspiration in the 100 years of a building as emblematic as our hermitage,” said the local Councilor for Culture, Nati Algado. The competition aims to honour Valencian history and to celebrate its future by distributing €3,500 among the top composers of the region.

€2,000 for the first place, €1,000 for the second and €500 for the third, the competition is open for all people of legal age who have composed a piece of 6-10 minutes that has a difficulty level of 3,5; multiple entries are accepted until August 30, 2024.