A day out with classic cars and fashion

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 0:00

Classics in the history of style and motoring Photo: Turismo Mijas, Facebook

Beyond the familiar museum visits such as the Picasso museum or the Thyssen, there is one absolute must that is often overlooked.

The museum of automobiles and fashion (Museo del Automóvil y la Moda – MAM). If you are lover of classic style, fashion and cars, housed in the old tobacco factory in Malaga is he Museum of Automobiles and Fashion. And even those who are not typically drawn to cars and clothes, are likely to be pleasantly surprised by this beautifully curated exhibition.

Mercedes, Bentley, and Ferrari

The museum, approximately 6000 m2 and its private collection of cars alludes to one of the most creative aspects of 20th century design. In addition to many other famous brands, the exhibition of over a hundred restored cars includes Mercedes, Bentley, and Ferrari.

Givenchy, Dior, and Chanel

At the same time, it features a section dedicated to the hay days of the fashion industry featuring over two hundred Haute-Couture pieces. The exhibits show development of fashion styles throughout 20th Century apparel, most interestingly including classic works by fashion houses such as Givenchy, Dior, and Chanel, among others.

Furthermore, the structure of the museum itself is equally worthwhile seeing. It is a 1920s style building with significant historical significance for the city’s past.

The museum simply nicknamed ‘La Tabacalera’ (The Tobacco factory), by the people of Malaga, can be found on Avenida Sor Teresa Prat, Malaga. General admission is €10, Seniors (+65) €8 the unemployed, teachers, students, European youth card, groups of more than 15 people, €6.00. Kids under 6 go free.