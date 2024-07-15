Afternoon teas in style

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 17:41

Tea at Arena Torremolinos Arena Coffee Facebook

Some afternoons are for just relaxing in an elegant yet informal setting with friends or enjoying one’s own company with a good tea or a coffee and a treat.

Here are 4 options for afternoon tea along the Costa del Sol that should relax and satisfy beginning with Estepona and Black Rose the Bar.

Just outside of Estepona, a location expressing the height of luxury with spectacular views over the Mediterranean. Kempinski’s Black Rose the Bar, located in the beautiful lobby and terrace of the Kempinski hotel. The name of the bar and café itself, a pirate ship’s name, pays homage to the golden age of sailing around these shores. For a special occasion or just an escape from the crowds, treating yourself to afternoon tea will set you back €20.

Sweet treats

Moving east now to Marbella and El Piave in the centre of Marbella, a café, cake shop and ice cream parlour selling all kinds of delicacies and sweet treats, El Piave is the ideal place to go on a hot summer’s day for a refreshing break. With so many options of cakes and flavours of ice cream available, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Also in Marbella, in the area of San Pedro de Alcántara, Passion Café where those who stop by here do so for their cuisine and reputation. Lemon Merengues, cupcakes brownies and artisanal breads. A real treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Beautifully crafted sweets, cakes and ice creams

And to finish off, one of my favourites, an artisanal cake and ice cream shop in Torremolinos, Arena has a taste of Argentina. There’s an array of beautifully crafted sweets, cakes and ice creams as well as some savoury treats to. But my personal recommendation would be the alfajores, traditional little cookie sandwiches – just delicious.