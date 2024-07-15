Almeria promotes province at Global Birdfair

By John Smith • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 13:43

Almeria at Global Birdfair 2024 Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

Always on the look-out for new tourism markets to target, the Almeria Provincial Council has flown to Global Birdfair 2024 in the UK.

Held in the no longer existing county of Rutland from July 12 to 14, Global Birdfair has become a major meeting place for all of those involved in so many different forms of bird watching and care.

The birder’s Glastonbury

Often referred to as “the birder’s Glastonbury”, it has been running since 1989 and has raised millions of pounds for UK bird charities.

Dedicated birdwatchers often have a great deal of disposable income and Almeria Province has a flow of both migratory and resident species in its various protected natural areas that provide variety and interest for tourists who enjoy nature and bird watching.

Out of season tourism

There is no need for visitors to come to the province in the height of summer and it’s an ideal way of encouraging out of season tourism, so those representing the council spent time not just promoting the area to individual visitors but also held meetings with travel agents and specialist tour operators.