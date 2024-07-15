Almuñécar introduces innovative ‘VADO Card’

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 20:20
Innovative parking solution
Image: Almuñécar Town Hall
THE Euro Weekly News recently reported that Almuñécar would be introducing a VADO card. This new parking system has now come into effect, allowing garage owners to park in public areas directly in front of their driveways or assign the ‘Tarjeta Vado'(Vado Card) to a friend or family member for use.
This initiative in Almuñécar and La Herradura provides an additional 950 parking spaces on public streets. Luis Aragón, the Traffic Councillor, hailed it as an innovative solution fulfilling an electoral promise to alleviate summer parking woes and enhance overall parking availability. Interested garage owners can apply through the town hall’s electronic platform or in person, ensuring compliance with local regulations and ownership verification before issuance. The card must be prominently displayed in the parked vehicle and can be used by the owner or a designated user. This voluntary measure, approved unanimously in April, carries no financial burden aside from a nominal issuance fee.
This initiative is widely regarded as a great idea, offering hope that similar solutions will be rolled out across the country.
