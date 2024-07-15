Part of AP-7 Toll Road: Now Free

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 16:36

Easing Murcia-Alicante Traffic Image:Shutterstock/ Raul Photography

THE Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, announced in Alicante that the government will make the AP-7 motorway toll-free starting the night of July 15 until October 15. This temporary measure aims to analyse the shift of vehicles from the A7 motorway, which currently handles over 95,000 vehicles daily.

Impact on Murcia-Alicante Traffic Expected

In a press conference, Puente explained that while the A7 is heavily congested, the AP-7 sees only about 5,000 vehicles a day. This change is expected to significantly impact the Region of Murcia, which the AP-7 also passes through. By making the AP-7 toll-free, the government aims to redistribute traffic, easing congestion on the A7. A 33 km section on the Alicante ring road between the towns of Monforte del Cid and El Campello, until it reaches the junction where it connects with the AP-7 Alicante-Valencia will be free.

Temporary Toll Removal for AP-7

For the next three months, the AP-7 will be free to use, with expectations of it handling around 25,000 vehicles daily. This trial will provide data on traffic distribution and its effects, particularly in regions like Murcia. Puente emphasised that while the third lane project on the A7 is not abandoned, immediate solutions like this are necessary for improving traffic flow and safety in both Alicante and Murcia.

