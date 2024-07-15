Beach barrier: Salobreña residents demand accessible beaches

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 17:17

IN Salobreña, Marcelino, a resident battling multiple sclerosis, faces a stark reality. Hindered by his wheelchair, he cannot access the beautiful beach just metres away due to an inaccessible boardwalk.

The Accessibility Struggle in Salobreña

The town’s boardwalk stretches over 30 metres from the shoreline, leaving Marcelino and others with reduced mobility stranded in the sand. Despite repeated pleas, Salobreña‘s local government has yet to extend the boardwalk, denying them their right to enjoy the beach freely.

Marcelino’s struggle echoes that of many others. Families and lifeguards must physically carry people in wheelchairs from the distant boardwalk to the water’s edge, a solution that falls short of true accessibility.

A Call for Change: Accessible Solutions Needed

The community demands action: extend the boardwalk by a mere 3 to 4 metres, as many other Spanish beaches have done. ‘The time for excuses is over,’ stated Marcelino’s friend Miguel García Paredes who started a petition. Sign and share this petition to support Marcelino and others in reclaiming their right to the sea. It’s not just about a boardwalk—it’s about dignity, equality, and inclusion.

