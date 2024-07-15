Beaches impose smoking fines

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:21

Two cigarette butts on beach with shell alongside. Bad behavior of tourist on beach make bad beach environment.

Since 2014, there has been a ban on smoking on many Spanish beaches, and year on year more beaches are added to the list.

Currently the ban has been put in place on more than 700 beaches around the coast according to the organisation nofumadores.org, which argues for the right to live free of tobacco smoke, has published a list of all the beaches where smoking is no longer allowed.

Fines from €30 to €400

The fines for violating these regulations vary depending on the local authority, with penalties ranging from €30 euros in Barcelona to €400 in Gran Canaria. Andalusia has been increasingly strict on this matter. 48 beaches on the south coast was imposing fines on beachgoers for smoking in 2021, a number that has grown to 57 today. And of all the provinces of Andalusia, Cádiz and Málaga have taken the hardest lines.

Smoking banned on 18 Costa del Sol beaches

Along the Costa del Sol, 18 beaches have been declared smoke-free. These include Algarrobo beach, La Rada beach in Estepona, El Faro and San Pedro beach in Marbella, La Luna in Calahonda, El Bombo and La Cala in Mijas, as well as several beaches in Vélez-Málaga, such as Almayate, Benajarafe, Caleta and Torre del Mar, among others.

When in doubt and before lighting up, check the signs at beach entrances for more details on where smoking is not permitted, and ensure you take your cigarette butts with you as the fine for littering can be just as harsh.