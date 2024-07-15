Beating Hearts and Drums with Mayumana

By Adam Woodward •
One night only on August 3, the ‘Festival of Theatre and Musicals of Benalmadena’ presents ‘Impulso’ by percussion theatre group Mayumana.
Described as a ‘an explosive cocktail of rhythm, dance, lights and comedy’, all served up by the artistry of highly-skilled young musicians, actors, singers and dancers capable of hypnotising the audience at a performance and, in addition, draw them into being part of the show with a smile from ear to ear.
The idea behind Mayumana is that rhythm itself is a universal language that synchronises one heartbeat to another. This is the foundation of Mayumana’s expressions in music, dance, play and comedy.
For a good hour and a half, the Auditorium in Benalmadena will be filled with the rhythm, movement, emotion, intensity, and the the millimetrically precise coordination, vitality and joy of the performers of Mayumana, as well as their audience.
Through sound and light, and by using all types of percussion and props, from the artist’s own bodies, rubbish bins and other recycled or repurposed objects, they illustrate dream choreographies full of vibrancy and ceaseless movement, and merge all this in a spectacular physical performance.
‘Impulso’ with its awe-inspiring and meticulous production, is for both adults, children and all the family, and whole theatre is likely to be swept up in the rhythm.
Tickets are on sale now for August 3 from the Auditorium or their website auditoriobenalmadena.com. Prices start at €33.50 and the show starts at 10pm.
