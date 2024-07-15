Benidorm doesn´t spare money for music

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 20:23

Young pianist Credit: Andy Eik, Flickr

“The musical societies of Benidorm are a fundamental pillar in the city´s culture,” highlighted the local Councilor for Culture, Jaime Jesus Perez.

Perez announced that €45,000 will be distributed among three music schools of Benidorm to support young musicians, allocating each school with €15,000 for development.

He commented about the grants; “the 2023/2024 academic year is to date the one in which the most money has been awarded, as the three musical entities in Benidorm have reached the maximum eligible amount.”

He mentioned that more than 750 young students will benefit from the new aid, those who “begin in the music at very early ages, thanks to the schools of the Musical Union, the Societat Musical I´llla and the La Nova Musical Society.”

The Councilor indicated that these numbers reflect “that Benidorm has a wide pool of musicians and will now even further promote the close relationship that has existed for many decades between music and the city.” Perez also expressed his enthusiasm about the young musicians and the importance of early education, as it will provide Benidorm with a strong and creative future generation.