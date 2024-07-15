Calpe and Greece unite to stop aquaculture

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 12:32

Calpe´s mayor with Marco Bittner Credit: Calpe Council

Last April, Calpe representatives travelled to the Greek island of Poros, to attend the Forum of Industrial Fish Farms.

With Greek industry professionals, they learnt about strategies which will make the best of Calpe´s marine environment without harming marine animals.

Now, Calpe Council joined AKTAIA; a Panhellenic entity for the Protection of the Marine Environment against aquaculture. AKTAIA is made up of 17 Greek communities that share efforts and latest scientific, social and legal findings to defend the coasts from aquaculture.

Aquaculture consists of making profit off marine animals, despite them being harmed. In aquafarming, sea creatures are bred, raised and slaughtered, only to be sold and consumed by humans.

AKTAIA and Calpe Council took a significant action against this harmful tendency, as the entity sent a letter to the consulting firm in charge of the sale of Avramar (aquaculture company to which Calpe´s fish farms belong), warning them of the devastating consequences.

Not only does aquaculture harm the marine animals but it results in losses for local economy. The Councilor for International Promotion, Marco Bittner, revealed that in Calpe, the animal cages have risen from 12 to 45 and alongside the generated waste accumulated, 450 million has been lost to the local economy.