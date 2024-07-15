Cool Latin Jazz in Alhaurín de la Torre

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 20:55

Sedajazz Latin Ensemble Photo: aunavoz_solegimenez Instagram

COOL LATIN Jazz is coming to Alhaurín de la Torre on July 26 as part of the town’s open-air Portón de Jazz festival.

The Sedajazz Latin Ensemble brings together some of the best professional jazz instrumentalists. Vocals on this occasion are provided by the silky smooth tones of singer Sole Giménez, former member of the pop group Presuntos Implicados, who since becoming a soloist is considered one of the biggest voices in Iberian Latin Jazz.

Reference point on the Spanish jazz scene

Since the formation of Sedajazz more than 30 years ago as a loose collective of musicians from a the small town of Sedaví in the Valencia region, their numbers have grown into a rotating pool of 100 talented musicians. In different guises on each tour, and with changing musicians, but always with the same classic glamour and style, Sedajazz has become a reference point on the Spanish jazz scene playing in the form and style of big band, dixieland, marching band, orchestra, string groups, trios, quartets, or wherever their mood takes them on each tour.

On this tour though, and with more than a with a hat-tip to the golden age of movie soundtracks, Sedajazz have gone for a classic Latin Jazz feel. Tickets are selling fast and can be bought for €25 from the mientrada.net website, The concert begins at 10pm on July 26 at Alhaurín de la Torre, Finca El Portón.