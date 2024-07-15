Dead dolphin discovered on Mojacar beach

By John Smith • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 16:43

The dolphin was dead when discovered Credit: Equinac Facebook

Last week we were able to report the good news that a Loggerhead turtle had been rescued from a beach in Villaricos but this week it’s bad news.

Equinac attended

The Equinac Association which was behind the turtle rescue has announced that on July 11, a young dolphin was discovered stranded on a Mojacar beach and it was contacted by 112 Emergency to see if the beached mammal could be saved.

Dolphin was dead

Having been advised by first responders, the Guardia Civil, a specialist from Equinac was able to attend, even though it was at night and in a difficult to get to location, but sadly when they arrived, they discovered that it was already dead and decomposing.

Jay, the volunteer from Equinac recorded various details of the find and then had the unpleasant duty of confirming via the 112 Emergency line that nothing further could be done and the body of the young dolphin would need to be removed and disposed of by municipal cleaning services personnel.