By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 9:16

East meets West: Chinese art and tradition in Alicante. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

“A Look at the East,” organised by the Alacant-Xina Intercultural Association, offers the experience of enjoying the enchanting worlds of Chinese art and tradition.

Attendees will be transported to another era through a musical performance featuring the iconic traditional Guzheng instrument.

The event also showcases a visual feast with the lion dance and dragon dance, embodying grace, skill, celebration, and prosperity.

Martial Arts

Martial arts demonstrations will highlight years of training and discipline, including the spectacular Chinese face-changing art.

The performance will be delivered by the Valencia-based Shaolin Martial Arts Group, an extension of the Shaolin Temple in China.

The students from this school have made multiple appearances on Spanish television, and performed in renowned European theatres, and many have won national championships in wushu competitions in Spain and Europe.

Notable Presentations

Notable presentations include performances at the Liceu Theatre in Barcelona, the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, and on Telecinco.

The Guzheng, a traditional Chinese stringed musical instrument, is considered one of the primary instruments within the Han ethnic culture and remains popular in contemporary Chinese society.

Join the festivities at Alicante’s Town Hall Square, Plaça de l’Ajuntament 03002, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 21:00 to 22:30.