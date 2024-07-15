Europe’s hell-hot week

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 18:46

Digital thermometer displaying 45 degree celsius in Granada, Andalusia

Europe is heating up at an alarming rate, with temperatures rising at roughly twice the global rate, making Europe the fastest-warming continent.

Temperatures soar

A heatwave in Europe has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe to 40 degrees Celsius, sometimes over. The BBC attributes the cause of the heatwave to a high-pressure system south of a jet stream currently stuck over central Europe, sweeping warmer, tropical air over Europe.

Authorities across the continent have warned people to be cautious, drink plenty of water and avoid going outside in the hottest hours.

Italy facing the worst

In Italy, a red weather alert was declared in seven cities on Thursday, with authorities stating conditions are worsened by the humidity and could affect healthy people as well as those in vulnerable groups.

Dr Tiziana Maniscalchi, director of emergency medicine at a hospital in Palermo, told the BBC “We are seeing an increase in admissions of patients with headache, tachycardia, dehydration and confusion”

Similar warnings were sent out in Croatia, where temperatures recorded at dawn showed 28 degrees, meaning no heat relief when the sun goes down.

Greek authorities have stated they are facing another year of wildfire risk, following 2023, Greece’s worst summer for wildfires.

Warnings of Drought

The Combined Drought Indicator for mid-June 2024 alerted warnings of drought conditions showed in eastern Spain, southern and central Italy, Malta, Greece and the Mediterranean islands.

With these extreme conditions on the rise in Europe, it is imperative residents and tourists know how to stay safe and remain sane in these hot days.

Stay safe in the heat

Experts recommend drinking plenty of water, eating hydrating foods including salads and gazpacho, and ensuring you stay inside for the hottest hours of the day, only going outside if and when you need to.

Use of aircon is also recommended if you can, or at least a fan to help prevent heatstroke.

Look out for your community, and they will look out for you. Check on the elderly in your area, offer water to the homeless and ensure pets are not left outside in the heat.