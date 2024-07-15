Flamenco in a lounge bar, Javea

By Eugene Costello • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 20:58

Flamenco is music for the soul Credit La Bambula

Duende is at the very heart and soul of flamenco. It is hard to translate, though a dictionary suggests “the power to attract through personal magnetism and charm”. In the context of flamenco, having soul, a heightened state of emotion, expression and heart.

It grew in the gypsy culture of Andalucia, largely, and anyone who has seen a performance will testify that it is impossible not to be moved. The mournful ballads of love and loss, the frenetic clapping and crescendo, all combine to deliver a soulful and stirring sensation.

In Javea, you can catch live shows every Sunday throughout the summer at 5pm at La Bambula. If all that emotion builds up your appetite, there is a splendid and comprehensive menu. Everything from oysters and sushi to fillet steak.

La Bambula, Av. de Ultramar 3, 03738 Javea; labambula.es