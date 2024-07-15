Good news on speed cameras

By Eugene Costello • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 13:47

An empty speed camera box Credit: N332/fb

If you fear you passed a speed camera going faster than you should, don’t lose all hope.

The information service N332, a volunteer site and Facebook group, is manned by volunteer police officers to inform about Spanish laws in English. They say that of the 1,800 speed cameras in Spain, at any one time a third will be empty.

They have helpfully published a photo to show you what to look for to see whether one is vacant. N332 says that they still have a deterrent effect as a decoy to encourage “drivers to slow down and respect the speed limits in order to reduce accidents caused by this reason”.

And even when they do contain cameras, the General Directorate of Traffic will only proceed when you are between five (on speeds of less than 100km/h) and seven per cent (more than 100km/h). Happy driving, and stay safe at all times.