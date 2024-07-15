Javea and Denia get in the swing

By Eugene Costello •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 16:47
Publicity poster for La Bambula
Credit La Bambula
They say, “it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing”. Composed by Duke Ellington in 1931, though many associate it with Louis “Saatchmo” Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s version in 1967.
Now accepted as a jazz standard, it embodies the spirit of swing. And devotees and aficionados of swing in Costa Blanca North are guaranteed to be transported to the America of the Thirties, Forties and Fifties by Lady K and the JJs on Tuesday nights throughout July and August at La Bambula Cocktail and Lounge Bar on the harbour in Javea. And on Wednesdays at BASTA! Lounge Bar at the Marina in Denia.
Hit it!
• La Bambula, Av. de Ultramar 3, 03738 Javea; labambula.es
BASTA! Marina de Denia, Local C2, 03700 Denia; 965 75 39 88; basta.es
Eugene Costello has been a journalist and editor for almost 30 years and has worked at the London Evening Standard, the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. He has written for a wide number of publications such as The Guardian, The Times and Sunday Times in addition to the above, and numerous magazines. He moved to Spain in 2020 and has no intention of going back.
