Jay Slater: Remains Found

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 15:49

Jay Slater with his mum, Debbie Duncan. Credit: Lancs Live /fb

Spanish police have confirmed that human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater.

After 29 days of searching, initial findings suggest the 19 year old could have suffered an accident or fall in the inaccessible area where he was found.

Awaiting official identification

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the Civil Guard Command says that “all indications are that it could be the young British man who has been missing since last June 17.”

Police are still waiting on the autopsy to confirm the disappearance and death of Jay Slater was an accident.

Last seen

The British teenager went missing last month after attending a music festival on the Spanish island, Tenerife.

After leaving the music festival in Playa de Las Americas, Mr Slater was heading back to the Airbnb he was staying at in the remote village of Masca, north-west Tenerife.

Slater allegedly called his friend, Lucy Law, the morning he went missing at 8:30 am, telling her he had missed the bus, his phone battery was on 1 per cent and he had cut his leg on a cactus.

Tough terrain

His disappearance sparked a search and rescue mission, with the local Spanish police and the civil guards scouring the landscape around the village of Masca.

However, the official search was called off after just 12 days, which brought with it backlash from Jay’s family, who were desperate to find him, claiming online they had been “left in the dark”.

Unfortunately, the area where Jay Slater went missing was very difficult terrain, with Police commentator Graham Wettone telling Sky News “The geography of the area where Jay Slater went missing made the search much harder.”