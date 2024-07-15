La Nucia goes solar – 11th solar panel installed

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:56

Solar panel on the Caravan Library Credit: La Nucia Council

La Nucia City Council invested €44, 315 into the installation of solar energy panels on the roof of the Caravan Library, making it the 11th public building with solar panels.

The investment was made possible by the subsidy from IVACE (Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness) of the Generalitat Valenciana. The photovoltaic installation joined La Nucia´s Youth Centre, Police station, heated swimming pool, Muixara school, Social Centre Calvari, Pabellon, Almacen Municipal, Auditorium, Centro de Especialidades and edificio de Urbanismo in having solar energy panels in place.

64 solar panels were installed on the rooftop with a capacity of 35, 3 kW. The excess energy will be used to power the double charging point for electric vehicles, located next to the Caravana library.

“With this action, we are able to pay the electricity bill and are better able to reduce CO2 emissions by turning to self-consumption,” said the town Mayor, Bernabe Cano. He emphasised; “We want to be a municipality that is respectful of the environment.”

The latest installation will effectively reduce the library´s electricity by €10,000 per year, all while reducing CO emissions. The Mayor emphasised the potential of the future; “The final objective is for all public offices to have solar panels.”