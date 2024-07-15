La Ventolera Festival returns to Taberno

By John Smith • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:13

O’Funk’illo are known for their stage presence Credit: O’Funk’illo Facebook

The XV La Ventolera Festival is taking place in Taberno on July 26 and 27 with tickets costing just €20 plus booking fee to see nine great bands.

There is camping, a special area for kids (those under 10 are admitted free of charge), food trucks, buses from Albox and Huercal-Overa and much more organised by a not for profit group of local music enthusiasts.

Two nights of Spanish rock

It starts at 8pm on July 26 and the bands playing that night are The River Band, Ecce Homo and Sergio Soul.

The following day sees the greater number of bands with headliners funk band from Sevilla, O’Funk’illo who mix funk, metal, reggae and flamenco to create their own unique style while the five support bands, Awakate, Gata Brass Band, Miguel Company, Sarajevo’84 and Sonido Vegatal all offer a very different sound, but the heart of the event is based on best of Spanish rock.

The mascot of the La Ventolera Festival is a goat and different versions of its head, often taking inspiration from albums by David Bowie, have been created over the years that the Festival has been running.