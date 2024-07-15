La Ventolera Festival returns to Taberno

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:13
O’Funk’illo are known for their stage presence
Credit: O’Funk’illo Facebook
The XV La Ventolera Festival is taking place in Taberno on July 26 and 27 with tickets costing just €20 plus booking fee to see nine great bands.
There is camping, a special area for kids (those under 10 are admitted free of charge), food trucks, buses from Albox and Huercal-Overa and much more organised by a not for profit group of local music enthusiasts.
It starts at 8pm on July 26 and the bands playing that night are The River Band, Ecce Homo and Sergio Soul.
The following day sees the greater number of bands with headliners funk band from Sevilla, O’Funk’illo who mix funk, metal, reggae and flamenco to create their own unique style while the five support bands, Awakate, Gata Brass Band, Miguel Company, Sarajevo’84 and Sonido Vegatal all offer a very different sound, but the heart of the event is based on best of Spanish rock.
The mascot of the La Ventolera Festival is a goat and different versions of its head, often taking inspiration from albums by David Bowie, have been created over the years that the Festival has been running.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.