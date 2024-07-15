Late night bus service Mojacar

By John Smith •
Public transport in Mojacar is a priority
With hot summer nights encouraging people to spend more time outside of the house, Mojacar Council has decided to lay on more public transport.
From now until September 1, the special late night LE service will commence at 11.25pm as the three ‘normal’ bus lines terminate service.
The route of the LE service will combine many of the stops that are covered by the three regular lines thus ensuring that people will be able to travel from the Paseo Maritimo to both the old town and areas where a number of hotels are situated.
Full details of the bus timetables may be viewed by following this link.
One of the ideas behind this new route is to reduce the number of cars that are on the road at night, making it safer for visitors and residents to enjoy a drink and public transport is more sustainable and greener than using a car (unless the car is all electric) thus reducing the impact on the environment.
Tickets for this new route cost a flat fee of €1.20 which must be paid in cash, although pensioners resident in Mojacar may obtain a free bus pass from the council.
