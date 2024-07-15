Let’s get quizzical in Javea

By Eugene Costello •
The relaxed vibe at Kawana
Credit Kawana
Wednesdays are the night for trivia lovers in Javea with not one but two organised quizzes for quiz lovers to get involved with.
First up is Debbie Clarke’s charity quiz at her Café Cortado near the harbour. The café owner is an enthusiastic supporter of local charities and does what she can to help them. This is a fun evening, with quizmaster Jack at the tiller. It’s €2 per person, with a guaranteed €30 to be won. If you are not part of a group, just turn up and Debbie will match you with other individuals. One regular attendee says, “it’s a damn good laugh”. From 6pm.
To book a table, call Debbie on 603 828 445.
And also on Wednesdays, another fundraiser, this time for cancer charity Lynwen Nursing Team, the Kawana quiz. Admission is 10, and that gets you a plate of food as well. This is a very well-reviewed gastrobar, and they hand out spot prizes as well, such as dinner for two at a local restaurant. Starts at 7:30 pm sharp.
Book your table by calling 628 728 3777.
• Cafe Cortado, Carrer de Joan Fuster 6, 03730, Alicante; 603 828 445; Kawana, Carrer de Cannes, 29, 03730 Javea, Alicante; 628 728 3777
Eugene Costello has been a journalist and editor for almost 30 years and has worked at the London Evening Standard, the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. He has written for a wide number of publications such as The Guardian, The Times and Sunday Times in addition to the above, and numerous magazines. He moved to Spain in 2020 and has no intention of going back.
