Los Bandidos run the hot hills

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 14:01

All 13 Los Bandidos runners after completing the race Credit: Karen Ayers from Los Bandidos

Los Bandido runners took to the hills in the 7th race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria, in Turre on Saturday, July 13.

Running through the heat

The race was originally advertised as 7k, but came in just short, with the hilly route staying on the tarmac rather than through the campo this year. 

As the runners ran past the Farmacia at 8 pm the sign showed a hot 34 degrees.

The route started and finished on the bridge next to the Turre football stadium, with Bandido supporters out in full force, cheering and encouraging the runners on the final stretch.

There were 13 total Los Bandidos at the race, with a special mention to Gail Colville, who finished the race in 29:27 minutes.

Follow along with Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in 2018, with a small group running the 5k Mojacar paseo, but now includes road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome. 

They are a generous group, supporting local charities; currently, they are collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

If you’d like to join them, or just follow along with their journey, you can find them on Facebook under Los Bandidos. Karen Ayers, admin of the Facebook group, tells us Los Bandidos “are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day.”

Finishing times

Here are all 13 runners’ results in the race.

Los Bandidos results (position, name, and time)

66        Gail Colville                 29:27 (1st E-F)
85        Mark Ratcliffe              31:07
90        Bryan White                31:31
148      Patricia Mulcahy         37:38 (3rd D-F)
161      Karen Ayers                39:37 (1st F-F)
163      Sharon Howlett           41:17
167      Kirsty Ratcliffe             42:38
168      John Ross                   42:42
169      Russ Chance              42:49
170      Jacques Peeters         43:40
177      Derek Wright               45:58
181      Teresa Chance           47:26 (2nd F-F)

In the Sub-14 category Guillermo Moscardo Cherel finished 3rd in a time of 06:15.

congratulations to all who took part!

Written by

Harry Sinclair

Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

