Los Bandidos run the hot hills

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 14:01

All 13 Los Bandidos runners after completing the race Credit: Karen Ayers from Los Bandidos

Los Bandido runners took to the hills in the 7th race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria, in Turre on Saturday, July 13.

Running through the heat

The race was originally advertised as 7k, but came in just short, with the hilly route staying on the tarmac rather than through the campo this year.

As the runners ran past the Farmacia at 8 pm the sign showed a hot 34 degrees.

The route started and finished on the bridge next to the Turre football stadium, with Bandido supporters out in full force, cheering and encouraging the runners on the final stretch.

There were 13 total Los Bandidos at the race, with a special mention to Gail Colville, who finished the race in 29:27 minutes.

Follow along with Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in 2018, with a small group running the 5k Mojacar paseo, but now includes road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

They are a generous group, supporting local charities; currently, they are collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

If you’d like to join them, or just follow along with their journey, you can find them on Facebook under Los Bandidos. Karen Ayers, admin of the Facebook group, tells us Los Bandidos “are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day.”

Finishing times

Here are all 13 runners’ results in the race.

Los Bandidos results (position, name, and time)

66 Gail Colville 29:27 (1st E-F)

85 Mark Ratcliffe 31:07

90 Bryan White 31:31

148 Patricia Mulcahy 37:38 (3rd D-F)

161 Karen Ayers 39:37 (1st F-F)

163 Sharon Howlett 41:17

167 Kirsty Ratcliffe 42:38

168 John Ross 42:42

169 Russ Chance 42:49

170 Jacques Peeters 43:40

177 Derek Wright 45:58

181 Teresa Chance 47:26 (2nd F-F)

In the Sub-14 category Guillermo Moscardo Cherel finished 3rd in a time of 06:15.

congratulations to all who took part!