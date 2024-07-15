Love Island star cries discrimination

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 14:04

Laura Anderson claims she feels 'hated' in Spain. Image: Pexels

It seems that Love Island’s Laura Anderson was refused a table at a restaurant in Malaga and claims it was because she is British.

She immediately took to Instagram to suggest she was the victim of anti-British sentiment just before the UEFA final was to take place between England and Spain. Could this be prejudice, or could it be a classic case not appreciating cultural difference?

‘Sorry, we’re full.’

On an Instagram post, the star of Love Island claimed ‘You walk into a restaurant and it’s like a scene out of a movie, there’s nobody sat there and they go ‘Sorry, we’re full’. She went on to claim that she must have therefore been the victim of some sort of national prejudice against her, and because she didn’t speak Spanish, the owners of the restaurant didn’t want her custom.

However, those of us who have been in Spain longer know what must have really happened. Meal times in Spain, and especially on the Costas, tend to be a relaxed, drawn-out affair, a time to spend with family and friends. A slow starter, followed by the main course, followed by desserts, coffee, a shot of the local liquor, plus another, and so on. A typical weekend lunch at anywhere from an informal beach bar to a swanky restaurant can last anything up to 3 to 4 hours. Now you understand the reason for a siesta, right?

Ensure you make a booking.

Lunches and dinners can work out to be a big economic benefit for any restaurant. For that very same reason, many places take bookings in advance and ensure they keep those tables free from the minute they open until their booking arrives. It is a very common practice at anywhere other than a fast food establishment.

The lesson being that if it is a busy time of year, or a national holiday, make sure you book in advance. So, was Laura a victim of prejudice, or her own cultural innocence? You decide.