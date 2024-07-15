Manilva celebrates Belgian national day

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 7:30

Belgian Festival Manilva

There is a distinctly Belgian theme in Manilva this week when the Belgian Weekend Festival opens at the Duchess’ Castle, July 19 – 21.

Prepare for a packed lineup of events including live music, Djs, Flamenco performances, Belgian food & beers, and much more. The party features a broad selection of music to suit all tastes including electronic dance music DJs, House music, tributes to Abba and the Gypsy Kings, music from The Ultimate 80’s by Michelle Daniels, as well as plenty of international sounds.

Belgian beers

The festival, in celebration of Belgium’s national day, is being organised by the much loved QG Belgian Beers & Brasserie in Manilva. The Costa del Sol, and especially Manilva, has a large population of Belgian residents and each year they celebrate here in style.

It all takes place overlooking Duquesa beach in the charming surroundings of the Castle of the Duchess of Manilva, which dates back to 1767 and is a grand example of fortified architecture of the time with its original four canons, mostly intended to defend the coast against 18th Century pirates. The festivities begin on Friday July 19 at 9pm and continue into the early hours of Sunday July 21.