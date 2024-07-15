Mini Hollywood’s Miraculous Birth

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 12:24

Salmah and Ahadi Credit: Mini Hollywood

The Mini Hollywood animal reserve just welcomed its newest addition, born from a rescued, amputee antelope.

A potentially fatal fracture

Salmah, which in Swahili means the one who is safe, is a female blesbok and has produced the first baby of this native species in captivity in Almeria.

In 2019, the caretakers of these bovines found Salmah with a potentially fatal fracture of her left hind leg.

To minimise damage, they tried to capture and bandage her wound, although Salmah is still an animal and didn’t yet trust the humans trying to help, removing her bandage swiftly after.

The problem worsens

Unfortunately, the open wound led to an infection and could be seen spreading through her skin and bones, which forced the animal reserve to amputate her hind leg to prevent further spreading.

The vets of Mini Hollywood feared Salmah would not be able to overcome her new physical obstacle and reintegrate into the herd, however, she surprised everyone by not only surviving, but thriving.

A surprise pregnancy

The blesbok began to gain weight, showing signs of pregnancy after the mating season. Salmah was going to be the mother of a calf, which the keepers named Ahadi (meaning promise in Spanish). Another challenge for the courageous three-legged mother.

While the veterinarians were concerned about how Salmah would manage, she once again performed a miracle. As soon as she gave birth, Ahadi latched onto her mother and the two were inseparable, becoming one of the icons of Mini Hollywood, with thousands of visitors a week watching in amazement at the miracle antelope family.