Mojacar goes green

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 15 Jul 2024 • 10:27

Maria, Gracia Alarcon, Mojacar’s Tourism Councillor, holding a miniature glass recycling container Credit: Oficina Municipal de turismo de Mojácar

Mojacar has joined the Ecovidrio Green Flags Campaign, affirming its commitment to sustainability and recycling.

The campaign, promoted by Ecovidrio (Eco-glass) aims to encourage glass recycling among local bars and restaurants, as well as residents, in a collective effort to better help the environment we live in.

Protection of the environment

The main motivation of the Green Flags campaign is to spread awareness of the issues and solutions at hand to protect the environment and improve the tourism quality of the participating destinations.

As part of this initiative, new glass recycling containers have been installed throughout the Mojacar municipality to make it easier for residents and tourists to dispose of this waste correctly. These containers are strategically located to make recycling easier and more efficient, commonly placed near the beaches, on the promenade and near bars.

Backed by the Councillor

Mojacar’s Tourism Councillor, Maria Gracia Alarcon, has shown her enthusiasm about this initiative and is personally committed to the campaign, telling the Ayuntamiento de Mojacar;

“We are very involved in this action and we want to encourage all Mojácar residents and visitors to actively take part. Glass recycling not only protects our natural environment but also makes Mojácar a more sustainable and attractive tourist destination”

Maria Gracia Alarcon has been doing a fantastic job in this realm, just late last year she received the recognition of the most beautiful village in Spain, at the association’s 11th general assembly. This only helps to prove the councillor’s overall dedication to maintaining Mojacar’s standards and status, and improving Spain’s efforts towards and understanding of sustainability.

A demonstration of commitment

The Green Flag campaign not only promotes glass recycling but also recognises those municipalities that demonstrate greater commitment and success in this sphere. Mojacar has set out to significantly increase its glass recycling rates during the campaign, with the hope of obtaining one of the prestigious Green Flags that recognises the efforts made in sustainable waste management.

It’s a team effort

It’s not just down to the Ecovidrio, however, the success of this campaign relies on the collaboration of local businesses and residents alike.

Mojacar Council invites all bars and restaurants to join this initiative, keep the beaches and town clean, and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone.