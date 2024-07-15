Moorish games were precursor to modern Olympics

By John Smith • Published: 15 Jul 2024 • 15:51

All dressed up and raring to go Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

More than 100 Moorish troops and their followers from the town of Purchena paraded through the streets of Almeria City on July 10.

Moorish Games

They were getting ready to help promote the Moorish Games of Abén Humeya de Purchena which will take place between July 25 and 27 re-enacting the historic games which took place in 1569 (977 in the Moslem Calendar) following the town being declared capital of the Moorish governed Almanzora Valley.

This will be the 23rd such re-enactment and the games which include many of the original sports which were played at the time including Moorish wrestling, chess, stone lifting and equestrian sports have been honoured as being of National Tourist Interest in Andalucia.

Precursor to modern Olympics

According to the President of the Almeria Provincial Council, these games should be recognised as a precursor of modern Olympic sport, recalling the words of the former IOC president, Juan Antonio Samaranch: “The Moriscos Games of Purchena represent the missing link in the chain of Olympism from antiquity and the modern world.”

The Abén Humeya Moriscos Games are held every two years and have become established as a cultural event, respectful of Moorish culture, traditional, characteristic of popular folklore and a real attraction for tourism in the municipality of Purchena but this year they will start at the same time as the Paris Olympics.

Complete programme

Purchena Council has designed a complete programme of activities aimed at all audiences which, broadly speaking, include Moorish Children’s Games, craft, gastronomic and sports souk, music, workshops, historical recreations, a live chess and dance tournament plus of course the sports.